As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Westend Advisors Cut Position by $1.80 Billion; Loews Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 9,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 191,226 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.32B, down from 200,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $972.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $219.91. About 10.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $253.41. About 143,965 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 11,286 shares to 142,765 shares, valued at $35.30B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 68,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc. (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.