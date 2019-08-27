As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Wealth Architects Has Raised Stake by $355,320; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder White Elm Capital Has Boosted Stake by $2.14 Million as Shares Declined

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 11.24 million shares traded or 116.56% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bb&T holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 212,077 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,904 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 0.47% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 8.85M were reported by Royal Bank Of Canada. First Business Fin Services accumulated 9,688 shares. Fragasso invested in 0.05% or 2,568 shares. 50,554 were accumulated by Tru Company Of Virginia Va. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 20,558 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0.43% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 124.20 million shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,607 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 1,628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 45,294 shares. Advisory Serv reported 3,538 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,300 shares to 67,300 shares, valued at $16.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,000 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.