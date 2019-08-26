As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Wealth Architects Has Lifted Its Holding; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) Valuation Declined, Holder Hutchinson Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.64 Million Its Holding

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $207.12. About 14.55 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 66,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 131,999 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 198,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 754,304 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 08/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 15/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 25/05/2018 – HSBC: Court Approved Transfer of Accounts From HSBC Bank Plc to HSBC UK; 04/04/2018 – HSBC Sanctions, AML Probes Linger Despite DPA Expiration; 27/03/2018 – LEGRAND LEGD.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 67 EUROS FROM 58 EUROS; 16/03/2018 – RATIONAL AG RAAG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550 EUROS FROM 545 EUROS; 22/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-HSBC Private Banking names global solutions group head in America; 30/04/2018 – HSBC PREVIOUSLY PREDICTED A BOE INTEREST-RATE INCREASE IN MAY; 04/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – LENDING GROWTH OF $17 BLN IN 1Q18, INCREASING NET LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS BY 2% IN THE QUARTER

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 8,762 shares to 91,786 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 97,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

