As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Verity & Verity Has Boosted Stake by $452,844; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Upped Its Position in Cummins (CMI) by $817,970 as Market Valuation Declined

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 2,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,679 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, up from 50,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $966.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $213.82. About 3.81 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $148.19. About 71,823 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38 are held by Plante Moran Advisors Ltd. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd reported 107,946 shares stake. Oakworth invested in 0% or 40 shares. Cipher Capital LP invested in 0.12% or 9,990 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 648,998 shares. Georgia-based Rowland & Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 128 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.04% or 63,334 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Co invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 14,642 shares. 4,822 are held by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Paloma Prns Mgmt Com has 0.6% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cornerstone Inv invested in 12,419 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 17,463 were reported by Sfe Inv Counsel.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,139 shares to 113,885 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,550 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Capital Management invested 4.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,677 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd invested in 0.59% or 15,590 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Company stated it has 54,246 shares. Verus Financial owns 4,583 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability has 1.23 million shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Arrow Corporation owns 77,067 shares. Parsons Capital Inc Ri invested 6.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Co owns 20,232 shares. Coho Ptnrs reported 1,627 shares. Hartford holds 15,134 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Llc holds 3.62% or 46,573 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De invested in 41.99 million shares. Bell Bancorporation reported 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc holds 47,036 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tuesday’s Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Loup Ventures Analyzes Voice Assistants: Google Bests Siri And Alexa, But All Are Improved – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.