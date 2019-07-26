As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Has Boosted Position; Ghp Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by $4.06 Million as Valuation Declined

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 10.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company's stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 54,492 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 11,706 shares to 22,450 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 7,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 5.60M shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 52,241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Btr Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 387,456 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 3.02M shares. Renaissance Ltd Co holds 31,600 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0.01% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 42,131 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 2,770 shares. Chemical Comml Bank holds 0.06% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) or 10,000 shares. Synovus Financial reported 1,200 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 515 shares. Coldstream stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Envestnet Asset reported 6,811 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 11,800 shares to 5,835 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).