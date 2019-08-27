As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Tci Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Holding; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Raised Its Position in Target (TGT) by $5.45 Million

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 835.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 73,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 19.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 68,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 386,423 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.01M, up from 318,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.7. About 5.00 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Cap holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,334 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 36,467 shares. Axa holds 2.72 million shares. Moreover, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 3.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,535 shares. 28,064 are owned by Horan Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Amer Corp holds 96,688 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc holds 3.81% or 994,415 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Llc reported 37,224 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cullinan Associates holds 172,493 shares. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 160,800 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Thomas White Int Limited stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 95,249 are held by Hyman Charles D.

