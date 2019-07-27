As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Somerville Kurt F Has Upped by $450,954 Its Holding; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Rose, Loeb Partners Upped Stake by $24.30 Million

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,615 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87 million, up from 102,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39M, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 3.07M shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Com holds 0.76% or 496,140 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 616,810 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Group Limited Liability reported 8,555 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.81% or 502,287 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.24 million shares. Reliant Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,140 shares. Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Liability Company holds 0.69% or 3.85M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 2.84 million shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Company accumulated 46,233 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,249 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc invested in 196,101 shares or 3.11% of the stock. Gateway Advisory Limited Company owns 4,624 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, AZZ, Flowserve, Timken and Broadwind – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,443 shares to 7 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,643 shares to 132,677 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,234 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 0.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 75,150 shares. Montag A & Assoc accumulated 71,019 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Jrm Investment Counsel Ltd stated it has 4.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fukoku Mutual Life Co has invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Field Main Bancorp reported 4.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,200 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 178,844 shares or 2.59% of the stock. Syntal Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 6,493 shares. Capital Invest Services Of America Inc owns 2,718 shares. Logan Mngmt reported 4.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Moore And reported 39,876 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Farr Miller Washington Dc invested in 0.63% or 39,184 shares. Bowen Hanes Incorporated holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 269,583 shares. Flow Traders Us Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,548 shares. Reliant Inv Management Ltd Com invested 4.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “App Store appears to favor Apple – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “SoftBank Introduces New $108B Investment Fund – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Case The Bears Are Right About Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.