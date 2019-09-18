As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Has Raised Its Holding; As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Van Eck Associates Boosted Holding

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 3,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 50,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 46,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $221.83. About 8.30M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 101,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.68M, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 324,403 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $9.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold PSEC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 36.70 million shares or 2.29% more from 35.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 15,549 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 119,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose And Communication Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 11,000 shares. Architects stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 66,282 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 123,795 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Oppenheimer & Company accumulated 29,993 shares. Pnc Fincl Services invested in 2,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 460,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Inc stated it has 40,441 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 0.01% or 116,716 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 2,319 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 5,144 shares.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 2.23M shares to 22.74 million shares, valued at $549.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 42,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,962 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

