As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Decreased Its Holding by $1.40 Million; Walthausen & Company Holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) Has Decreased by $1.24 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,498 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $202.06. About 14.81 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 23,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 55,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 78,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $56.07. About 147,458 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,995 shares to 19,562 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.35M for 10.54 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 63,120 shares to 458,899 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 9,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC).