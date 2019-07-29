As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Saturna Capital Has Upped Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.02 Million

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 7,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.93 million, up from 608,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 13,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,330 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, down from 98,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $31.99 million activity. Shares for $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.84M for 35.40 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,887 shares to 58,406 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares to 390,660 shares, valued at $62.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,183 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

