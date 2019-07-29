As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Ruffer Llp Trimmed Holding; Tuttle Tactical Management Cut Its Stake in Nike (NKE) by $1.95 Million

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 24,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,709 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.09M, down from 109,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 23,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,641 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 28,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Insight 2811 Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,632 shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt reported 44,542 shares. Alpha Windward invested in 1,316 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 155,051 shares. Icon Advisers owns 0.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,230 shares. Fin Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 322,615 shares. Marsico Mgmt Llc holds 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 492,202 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 47,972 are owned by Rowland Com Inv Counsel Adv. Fagan Inc has 72,950 shares. Raub Brock Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 1,099 shares. Natixis Lp owns 0.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 456,099 shares. Harvest has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Barnett & Inc has 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,874 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66B for 24.73 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 12,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 730,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,536 shares to 27,536 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 27,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cim Limited Liability Company has 140,380 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx invested in 0.69% or 24,195 shares. Conestoga Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Natl Pension Ser stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 0.17% or 10,170 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 0.03% or 953 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.3% or 12.50 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 32,968 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd holds 428 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.25% stake. Weiss Multi holds 0.02% or 11,250 shares in its portfolio. City owns 2,619 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.82 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.