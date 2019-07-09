As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Decreased Its Stake by $773,010; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Raised Its Koninklijke Phil Nv (PHG) Stake by $385,560

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koninklijke Phil Nv (PHG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 9,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,120 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 239,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koninklijke Phil Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 338,511 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 3.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 03/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CONTRACT VALUE FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 15/05/2018 – Philips Lighting To Start Using Name Signify NV from May 16; 12/03/2018 – Philips celebrates World Sleep Day early with the release of its annual global sleep survey results, overnight concert experience; 15/03/2018 – SHELL NAMES FORMER PHILIPS CEO GERARD KLEISTERLEE DEPUTY CHAIR; 11/04/2018 – INVESTOR CIAM: WANTS AHOLD TO CALL EXTRAORDINARY MTG TO VOTE ON TAKEOVER PROTECTIONS; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – FY REVENUE: EUR 2.34 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 20/05/2018 – Philips SpeechLive cloud dictation solution — easy, affordable and with Australian based hosting; 03/05/2018 – PHILIPS AGM OF HOLDERS APPROVES PROPOSALS MADE TO HOLDERS

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 30,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,335 shares to 28,895 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

