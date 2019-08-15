As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Northwest Investment Counselors Has Increased Holding; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) Lowered as Stock Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 91,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The hedge fund held 382,325 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 473,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 31,430 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55 million shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.44M for 10.49 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 564,913 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4,085 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 42,171 shares stake. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 183,978 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 3,065 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Us National Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 18,088 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,197 shares. 692 are held by Bartlett Lc. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 750,266 shares. State Street owns 378,712 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Oberweis Asset Inc invested in 36,800 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 124,383 shares to 479,294 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Investment Group Ltd Com reported 2,535 shares. Hayek Kallen Mgmt has invested 5.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Philadelphia Trust Com has 3.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Knott David M owns 25,050 shares. New England & has invested 1.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beech Hill Advsrs Inc invested in 37,183 shares or 4.36% of the stock. Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.12% or 25,729 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has invested 1.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenbaum Jay D reported 9,553 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 7,929 shares. Rothschild & Com Asset Management Us Incorporated invested in 261,835 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp invested in 0.37% or 207,600 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 19,383 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has 2.13 million shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. 81,644 were reported by Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Co.

