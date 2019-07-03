As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Maverick Capital LTD Has Cut Its Stake; New York State Common Retirement Fund Lifted Lending Tree (TREE) Position by $692,523 as Market Value Rose

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,610 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, down from 41,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lending Tree Inc (TREE) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 1,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,220 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 16,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Lending Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $10.37 during the last trading session, reaching $415.71. About 87,257 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fincl Mngmt holds 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 15,134 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Com accumulated 49,016 shares. Department Mb Bancshares N A stated it has 1.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com invested 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.08% or 55,667 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De invested in 3.43M shares. Martin Mngmt Ltd holds 110,574 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski reported 5,636 shares stake. 72,950 are owned by Fagan Associate. Nadler Finance Group Inc reported 46,745 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Academy Cap Mgmt Tx stated it has 4.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hendershot accumulated 3.61% or 55,486 shares. Asset Mngmt Gp Incorporated has invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has 0.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,238 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 104,910 shares to 163,410 shares, valued at $9.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 264,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Inc owns 662 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Com reported 0.71% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Punch And Mngmt holds 0.5% or 16,510 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated stated it has 9,768 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 23,698 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And reported 1.38M shares. Prudential Financial has 5,265 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,405 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 6,565 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 490 shares in its portfolio. 125 are held by Trustmark Bankshares Department. Aperio Grp Inc Lc has 2,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 712,587 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 115,768 shares in its portfolio. Impact Advsr Llc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 8,123 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 129,061 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $82.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 36,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,854 shares, and cut its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS).