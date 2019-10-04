As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Manchester Capital Management Increased by $10.68 Million Its Position; As Chevron (CVX) Valuation Rose, Kidder Stephen W Has Upped Holding by $422,840

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 21,155 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 17,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $113.44. About 3.26 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 66.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 54,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 135,129 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.75M, up from 80,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $226.38. About 28.17M shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,708 shares to 35,526 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 2,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,225 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Narwhal Cap Management has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Burney invested 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Reaves W H & Co holds 0.71% or 179,414 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.59% or 209,364 shares. Argent Tru Co reported 119,560 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In invested in 148,033 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Gladius Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.03% or 4,301 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 30,767 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Goodman Financial accumulated 50,084 shares or 3.12% of the stock. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 2,359 shares. Phocas Fincl Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,062 shares. 4,563 are owned by Summit Asset Ltd Llc. Greatmark Partners holds 28,006 shares. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership owns 1,643 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provise Gp Llc reported 38,638 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Cwh Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.65% or 8,072 shares. Boston Standard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,371 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has 13,985 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Inc holds 0.52% or 16,630 shares in its portfolio. Capital Va stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oppenheimer holds 2.53% or 471,155 shares. Hgk Asset Management holds 2.01% or 34,879 shares. Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sather Finance Gru has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ruffer Llp accumulated 0.28% or 60,430 shares. Oarsman Cap has 23,444 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Rowland & Co Invest Counsel Adv reported 47,972 shares. John G Ullman Associates Inc reported 13,118 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Hollow Brook Wealth Limited Company holds 5.32% or 29,627 shares in its portfolio.