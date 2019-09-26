As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Leisure Capital Management Lifted Position by $484,226; Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined While Leisure Capital Management Decreased by $628,108 Its Position

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $220.04. About 10.04M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 5.38M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Intel Could Be The Perfect Tech Recession Stock – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intel Accelerates Data-Centric Technology with Memory and Storage Innovation – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Only Five Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi sees Q4 risks for Intel – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow’s 200-point jump led by gains for Intel, United Technologies shares – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25M and $113.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple – Ugly Duckling – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple iPad shipments start tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple bear cuts target on cycle weakness – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

