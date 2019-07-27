As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holderness Investments Company Upped Holding; At&T (T) Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Upped Stake

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,110 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 231,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 12,101 shares to 214,899 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded F (HYLS) by 46,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,856 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (Call) (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.