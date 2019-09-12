As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Sigma Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Stake by $375,876; Vontobel Asset Management Has Trimmed Nike (NKE) Holding by $506,884; Share Price Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 5,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218.80M, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $87.93. About 1.03 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 42,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $225.93. About 11.71 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 30,599 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $71.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 35,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 4,009 shares to 403,294 shares, valued at $38.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 16,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).