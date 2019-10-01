As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Roosevelt Investment Group Decreased Stake; Waters (WAT) Stock Value Declined While Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lowered Its Stake by $756,800

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 3,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,915 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, down from 18,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $223.37. About 263,187 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 1,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 158,903 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.45 million, down from 160,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $225.11. About 29.61M shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 26.22 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waters Corporation Names Jonathan M. Pratt as President of TA Instruments – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy These Waters – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation Announces Retirement of Terry Kelly, President of TA Instruments – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corp.: A Unique Healthcare Bet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

