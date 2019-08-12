As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Provise Management Group Decreased Its Holding by $664,524; At&T (T) Position Raised by Pittenger & Anderson Inc

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 35.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 27,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 103,328 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 75,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 3,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,468 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 41,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 2.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 75,362 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt reported 1.86% stake. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 11,237 shares. Park Circle owns 15,500 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. 78,805 were accumulated by Ar Asset Mngmt. Regis Ltd Com accumulated 4,920 shares. Verity Verity invested in 2.3% or 52,679 shares. Edgewood Lc holds 0.09% or 139,931 shares. Indiana Trust Invest Management Co has invested 2.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diligent Invsts Limited stated it has 3.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 559,376 shares stake. 6,733 were accumulated by Elkhorn Prns Limited Partnership. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 953,859 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Kessler Inv Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.62% or 19,069 shares. Axiom Investors Lc De invested in 0.65% or 111,563 shares.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 17,505 shares to 112,892 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 6,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,185 shares to 22,550 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 8,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,172 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).