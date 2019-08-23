As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Miller Investment Management LP Cut Position; Essex Financial Services Raised Stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by $1.26 Million as Shares Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 72,351 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 2,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,420 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 10,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $9.84 during the last trading session, reaching $202.62. About 26.91 million shares traded or 2.61% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 13,109 shares to 5,919 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,661 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesalecorp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0% or 36,883 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 806,259 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Llc has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 25,000 shares. Hl Svcs Lc invested in 0% or 13,802 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 0% or 63,411 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 0% or 358 shares. 534 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited. Mckinley Limited Liability Corp Delaware holds 0.1% or 87,663 shares. Moneta Gru Investment Advisors Limited Liability owns 34,544 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.05 million shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 80,000 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Limited Com invested in 0% or 180 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Yorktown Research has invested 0.08% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors accumulated 59,412 shares.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,050 shares to 14,050 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

