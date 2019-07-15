As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Increased Holding; Nokota Management LP Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Trimmed by $24.19 Million

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 85,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 712,286 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.30 million, up from 626,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $204.55. About 10.14M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S OUTLOOK REMAIN UNCHANGED AT STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 3.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24 million, down from 7.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.84 lastly. It is down 26.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 347,931 shares to 597,931 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 102,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eldorado And Caesars Join Forces: A Review – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: BYND, TPX, ERI, CZR, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fresh Stock Records Within Reach – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGM Growth Properties: Best Among Gaming REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RIOT, CZR among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa invested in 0.05% or 650,000 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 4.83M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Walleye Trading Limited Com reported 447,976 shares. Segantii Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.31% or 300,000 shares. 26,815 were accumulated by Asset Management. 491,393 were accumulated by Jabodon Pt Company. Mirae Asset Global Limited owns 103,743 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 306,267 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 375,000 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Company owns 763,143 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Westchester Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.39% or 1.23 million shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Pcl holds 0% or 590,561 shares. Frontfour Ltd stated it has 8.48% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: 9% Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Employees Are Testing its Credit Card – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple raised as ‘re-valuation’ stock – Evercore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.