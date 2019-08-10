As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Altfest L J & Company Decreased Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $336,128 as Stock Declined

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1)

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 3,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 4,684 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, down from 8,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,877 were reported by Thomas White Limited. Fruth Invest stated it has 20,823 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 1.08 million shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers holds 0.36% or 21,102 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Com has 198,032 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communications reported 0.03% stake. Pointstate Ltd Partnership holds 626,800 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 14,262 shares. Greenleaf reported 7,862 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 1.08M shares. Boston Private Wealth stated it has 31,292 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Duncker Streett And has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wexford Cap Lp has 2.60M shares for 12.84% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested in 6,866 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 1,922 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 22,443 shares to 32,021 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menlo Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lbmc Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.51% or 20,046 shares. Fosun Intll Limited owns 10,157 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Benin accumulated 37,613 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Moors And Cabot Incorporated stated it has 177,718 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Greystone Managed Investments reported 1.18% stake. 48,037 are held by Broderick Brian C. Rbo And Ltd Liability Co holds 58,838 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Oarsman Capital Inc stated it has 23,147 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 6,570 shares. Aviance Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mogy Joel R Counsel has 221,156 shares for 5.68% of their portfolio.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 23,832 shares to 36,019 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

