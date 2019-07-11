As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered Holding; As Ciena Com New (CIEN) Valuation Declined, Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Cut Its Stake

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (CIEN) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 178,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 524,328 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58 million, down from 702,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 2.15M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank stated it has 1.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reik And Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,851 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt has invested 4.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Levin Strategies Lp owns 89,036 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Sa, a France-based fund reported 248,854 shares. First Merchants Corp holds 71,705 shares. Quantum owns 11,391 shares. Madrona Finance Svcs Limited stated it has 5,467 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. 44,043 are held by Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Texas-based Usca Ria Ltd Co has invested 2.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kynikos Assoc LP owns 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,177 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs has invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trust Company Of Virginia Va has invested 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares to 30,304 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 12,811 shares. Mesirow Financial has 1,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, Ww Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Company accumulated 58,514 shares. Legal & General Group Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 197,013 shares. Cookson Peirce Communications Incorporated holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 476,784 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 125,139 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has invested 0.1% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc has 22,373 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.02% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 948,222 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 9,459 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $371,833 was sold by SMITH GARY B. $37,780 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares were sold by McFeely Scott. The insider ALEXANDER STEPHEN B sold 2,500 shares worth $91,986. The insider Rothenstein David M sold 2,000 shares worth $77,382.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP) by 13,960 shares to 172,686 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc C (NASDAQ:STRL) by 33,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTEN).