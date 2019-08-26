As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Horan Capital Advisors Has Cut Position by $501,039; Legal & General Group Plc Has Increased Its Stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) as Market Value Declined

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 30,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $929.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $205.77. About 20.20 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 30/04/2018 – Daring Fireball: Scuttlebutt Regarding Apple’s Cross-Platform UI Project; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 20,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 285,214 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, up from 264,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 2.07 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 44,320 shares to 484,064 shares, valued at $29.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) by 482,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,569 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc.

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Eagle Outfitters updates guidance – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things to Know About Levi Strauss’ Upcoming IPO – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 15, 2019.