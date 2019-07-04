As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Trimmed by $5.62 Million Its Holding; Ashmore Group Plc Boosted Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) Holding

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) by 49.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 4,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,826 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 9,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 221,056 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 29,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Capital Inc accumulated 0.76% or 10,572 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 2,610 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Hldgs Lc, Oklahoma-based fund reported 20,836 shares. Cardinal Cap stated it has 36,193 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 1.14% or 30,871 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 79,309 shares. Catalyst Cap Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riverpark Cap Ltd has 4.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 98,852 shares. Motco has invested 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Inv Management Nj has invested 1.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 23,410 are owned by Thomas Story & Son Llc. Seven Post Investment Office Lp invested in 1,850 shares. Grisanti Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,643 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 35,198 shares to 378,198 shares, valued at $40.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO).

