As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lowered Its Position by $110.21 Million; Intrepid Capital Management Increased Kroger Co Com (KR) Holding

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 93.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 583,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,999 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 623,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 16.02 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co Com (KR) by 154.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 27,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44,949 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 17,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 7.76 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 11/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: online bulk-order wholesaler Boxed has rejected a $400M acquisition offer from Kroger and will instead pursue; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Kroger and Ocado have sealed a deal to develop online delivery; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 08/03/2018 – KROGER CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS ITS 2018 TAX RATE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 22%; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – REMOVING CONVENIENCE STORES FROM ADJ. 52 WEEK BASIS 2017 RESULTS LOWERS 2018-2020 EXPECTED BASE FIFO OPER. PROFIT BY ABOUT $165 MLN

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,761 shares to 64,039 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,249 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 47,468 shares to 82,809 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bj’s Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 21,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

