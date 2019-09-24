As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Brookstone Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Heritage Investors Management Has Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 2,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,475 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, up from 37,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 83,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.76M, down from 86,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $159.7. About 1.82 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 645 shares to 23,093 shares, valued at $25.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15M for 30.02 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Condor Cap Mgmt invested 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 268,779 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bar Harbor Services stated it has 6,840 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,045 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt owns 2,298 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 335,775 shares. Logan Cap Incorporated accumulated 30,661 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Brown Cap Ltd holds 5,967 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Godsey & Gibb Assocs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,410 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 16,963 shares. Centurylink Communication has 0.36% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wade G W & has 8,745 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Lc has 1,283 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma owns 17,798 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Tributary Mngmt stated it has 9,905 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 400,398 shares. Brown Advisory Llc reported 112,692 shares. Cambridge Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 33,920 shares. Gruss Inc, Florida-based fund reported 33,150 shares. Advisory stated it has 1,452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Mgmt holds 1,270 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A Ny invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 141,522 shares. Pecaut & Co reported 7.96% stake. 4.89M were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 34,717 shares to 141,212 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 50,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,662 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).