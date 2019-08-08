As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Alethea Capital Management Lifted Position; As Bp P L C (BP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lifted Stake

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $202.41. About 19.19 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bp P L C (BP) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 8,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 30,362 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bp P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 7.45M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 16/04/2018 – EX-BP WORKER PLEADS GUILTY TO TRYING TO EXTORT MONEY FROM CO; 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP CFO refutes reports CEO Bob Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 01/05/2018 – Opening Quote: BP lets the good times… flow; 10/04/2018 – BP Has 66% Interest in Vorlich Field; Ithaca Energy Has Other 34%; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE IN QTR WAS $35.2 MLN; 04/04/2018 – BP EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL DOMESTIC/EXPORT BALANCE OF SHIPMENTS UNCHANGED UP TO 2020 -OFFICIAL; 09/03/2018 – BP’s Old Fields Pump More, NRG Shuts Down Plants: Energy Wrap; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO: TOTAL MACONDO OIL-SPILL PAYOUT AMOUNTS TO $65.8B SO FAR; 14/03/2018 – Azeri oil fund to boost state transfers in 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities stated it has 4,450 shares or 4.83% of all its holdings. Sprott has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantum Capital Mgmt has 1.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,391 shares. 125,713 are owned by Evanson Asset Lc. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv owns 0.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,880 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma owns 7.89 million shares. Provident accumulated 9,660 shares. Clark Estates holds 65,400 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Com holds 2.97% or 549,879 shares. Miller Investment Management Limited Partnership reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Community Tru & Invest Communications has 3.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 142,551 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 3.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Notis has invested 3.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Com invested 3.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,862 shares to 1,611 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 36,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,454 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).