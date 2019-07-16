As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Hilton Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Apple Com (AAPL) as Market Value Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,984 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 15.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,046 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 17,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 15.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,900 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 27,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 171,700 shares to 14,985 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,530 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (Prn) (IWM).

