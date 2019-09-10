As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Guild Investment Management Decreased by $1.74 Million Its Position; Invesco LTD Has Lifted Stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by $331,626 as Stock Price Declined

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 8,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 155,657 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 146,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86B market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 915,084 shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 24/05/2018 – CHILE’S SQM SAYS GLOBAL LITHIUM DEMAND WILL GROW “CLOSE TO 20 PERCENT THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR”; 17/05/2018 – SQM SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CHANGE TO VOTING RIGHTS BYLAWS; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 bln deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN EXPECTS TO CONCLUDE SQM AND APC TRANSACTION IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 18/05/2018 – TIANQI FINCO CO LTD – DEAL FOR US$4.07BLN; 08/05/2018 – China suspects others lobbied to block it from Chilean lithium -official; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Prime-2 rating to Nutrien’s commercial paper program; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO PURCHASE NUTRIEN’S SQM A SHARE INVESTMENT; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.7. About 28.28 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E) by 52,247 shares to 16,509 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 53,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,600 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

