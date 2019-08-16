As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Trimmed by $1.30 Million Its Holding; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Meeder Asset Management Boosted Holding by $2.67 Million

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 92.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 28,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 59,266 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 30,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.31. About 2.19M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 6,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 21,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 28,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88M shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,230 shares to 23,589 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 20,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,696 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 303 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership owns 0.69% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 161,901 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 251,712 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co holds 16.66 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 6.04 million shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc holds 0.14% or 4,161 shares. Tcw Group holds 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 15,654 shares. 67,268 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt. Barnett has 3,795 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bailard holds 33,774 shares. 279,000 were reported by Zweig. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Newman Dignan And Sheerar stated it has 3,760 shares. Brighton Jones holds 0.07% or 5,740 shares in its portfolio. Sib Ltd Liability holds 45,477 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 32,488 shares to 177,984 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 27,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).