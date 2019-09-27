As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Griffin Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Stake as Share Value Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 4,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,726 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56M, down from 93,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $218.22. About 14.31M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 370,929 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 27,940 shares to 46,237 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca owns 4,725 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. E&G Advsrs LP holds 16,737 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc invested in 3.57% or 1.99 million shares. Ativo Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 382,864 were accumulated by Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il. Rdl Financial Inc has invested 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Telos Capital Mgmt holds 57,366 shares. Alley Ltd Co accumulated 2.17% or 38,687 shares. Vestor Llc accumulated 120,181 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.68% or 5,136 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 85,266 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,759 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Franklin Resource holds 9.06 million shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 2.54% or 10.35M shares in its portfolio. 5,963 are owned by Sandhill Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s iPhone 11 goes on sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EU tax order ‘defies common sense’ – Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s Tariff Impact Drastically Overstated – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.28 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Chair and CEO Mikkel Svane Sold $3.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Helix Energy Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Helix Appoints Amy Nelson as New Director – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.71M for 11.36 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 62,235 shares to 160,434 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 18,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).