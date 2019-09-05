As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Xilinx (XLNX) by $10.75 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 84.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 85,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 15,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 101,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.92B market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 751,794 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,961 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 28,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.29. About 5.33 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 01/05/2018 – The Cable – U.K. Data, Tariffs & Apple; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.93 million for 28.65 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 49,747 shares to 132,707 shares, valued at $24.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 12,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs owns 180 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 148,091 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management Incorporated. Bessemer Gp invested in 0.16% or 321,656 shares. Cibc Mkts owns 61,365 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Granite Point Capital Mgmt LP holds 3,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 128,782 shares. 1,849 were accumulated by New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc. Pnc Financial Incorporated stated it has 43,854 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wespac Advsr Lc holds 5,966 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited accumulated 149,441 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 36,098 shares. Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 2.21% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 499,296 were reported by Td Asset Management Incorporated. stated it has 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,851 are held by Atwood Palmer Incorporated. 43.32M were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Alpha Cubed Lc owns 4.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 208,832 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd has 312,250 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lc stated it has 15,963 shares. Evanson Asset Lc owns 125,713 shares. Goelzer Investment Management owns 86,922 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 16,840 shares. Madison Investment Holding holds 41,910 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Harvey Inv Ltd Liability Com has 3,441 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Rech Glob Invsts owns 5.49M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 62,000 are held by Ally. 56,805 are held by Ballentine Ltd Liability Company. Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Lc has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).