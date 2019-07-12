As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Raised Stake by $500,850; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $1.13 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 54.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 35,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 65,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 434,275 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill Fin, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,415 shares. Pennsylvania-based Weik Cap Management has invested 0.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Newfocus Ltd Co invested 7.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd stated it has 3.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 153,960 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt stated it has 37,389 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 229,803 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Lc has invested 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marshall Wace Llp reported 35,116 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 126,625 shares or 3.58% of all its holdings. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Al has invested 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reliant Inv Mgmt Lc reported 4.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx invested in 3.9% or 60,340 shares. Synovus Finance Corp holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 377,968 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Thursday, June 13.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,436 shares to 67,812 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 295,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.20M for 7.23 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 23,083 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 72,452 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,961 shares. Ironwood Inv reported 0.86% stake. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 3,286 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Df Dent And has invested 0.11% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Boothbay Fund Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 10,483 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications Inc holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 250 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 28,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Personal Capital Advsr Corporation reported 0.03% stake. First Personal Financial holds 1,508 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.