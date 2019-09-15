As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, David R Rahn & Associates Trimmed Holding; Dominion Energy (D) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.96 Million as Stock Value Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 25,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 165,767 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82 million, up from 140,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 3.67 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE

David R Rahn & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc sold 2,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,213 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, down from 16,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimpress N.V by 12,288 shares to 6,712 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 17,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,495 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.