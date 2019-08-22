As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Cubic Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Valuation Rose, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 409,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.35M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 690,539 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile jump on deal talk reboot report; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: HAD GOOD MEETINGS AT FCC TODAY

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $212.84. About 13.29M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reik Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,851 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 77,106 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 1.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 80,920 shares. Moreover, Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv has 2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cambridge Advsr invested in 21,657 shares. Compton Management Ri has invested 8.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Usca Ria Ltd Company holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,511 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Livingston Group Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Management) has 3.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lucas Cap reported 30,947 shares. Mngmt Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,078 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 24,217 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perigon Wealth Management Lc reported 116,445 shares stake.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,120 shares to 28,947 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,326 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

