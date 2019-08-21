As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Community Bank Raised by $331,506 Its Stake; Westover Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $213.05. About 11.01M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,755 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 3,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 7.28 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 69,443 shares to 168,557 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Llc has 1.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). British Columbia Inv Management accumulated 2.49 million shares. Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough & Company has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wafra reported 2.31% stake. Institute For Wealth Lc holds 74,160 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 35,480 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt accumulated 84,860 shares. Alaska Permanent holds 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,467 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 258,031 shares. Davidson Inv holds 4.84% or 391,648 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 293,420 shares. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 1.85 million shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Riverpark Ltd Liability holds 54,532 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset stated it has 4.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

