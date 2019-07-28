As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Atlanta Capital Group Has Cut Stake; Dodge & Cox Has Decreased Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Stake by $105.97 Million as Stock Price Declined

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 821,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14.68 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 billion, down from 15.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.30 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 22/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LABEL UPDATE IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY IN UNITED STATES; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,993 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12 million, down from 131,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 2.53M shares to 56.55 million shares, valued at $903.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 4.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 59.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $128.99 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $480,000 was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G. 185 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $20,067 on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,415 were accumulated by Putnam Fl Mngmt. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 0.08% or 157,259 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Lc holds 530 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 678,819 are owned by Regions Financial Corp. 2,200 are held by Ironwood Inv Counsel. Pure Fincl Advsrs accumulated 3,124 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Loeb Prtn invested in 0% or 800 shares. Comml Bank has 690 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Burney owns 119,008 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Transamerica Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 8 shares. 496,089 were reported by Creative Planning. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Massachusetts Serv Com Ma accumulated 5.15 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Jump Trading Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,549 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 0.92% stake.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,577 shares to 21,860 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,162 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.