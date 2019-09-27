As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Arbor Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $2.01 Million; Legacy Private Trust Trimmed 1Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Stake as Valuation Declined

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in 1Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 13,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 64,796 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, down from 77,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in 1Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.98. About 1.58M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 637.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,793 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 24.14M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Group Inc Inc invested 3.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Holt Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Partners L P, Texas-based fund reported 29,349 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 1.68% or 461,750 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oxbow Advsr Lc owns 1.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,238 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 5.5% or 127,185 shares in its portfolio. Interactive Financial Advsrs has 0.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,727 shares. Thompson Invest Management reported 14,385 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,607 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp invested 6.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Citizens Fincl Bank And Trust Commerce reported 128,757 shares. 285,685 were accumulated by Kcm Inv Advisors Lc. Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs Lc holds 3.26% or 379,037 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 4,155 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company accumulated 126,106 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple bear cuts target on cycle weakness – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) iconic Fifth Avenue store reopens – Live Trading News” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mac Pro production staying in US – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Tariff Impact Drastically Overstated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57 million and $319.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Treasury Floating Rate Bond Etf (TFLO) by 35,581 shares to 719,166 shares, valued at $36.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $485.41 million for 16.14 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:PEG) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 7.29 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 9,568 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,074 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.1% or 7,166 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% or 9,618 shares. M&T Bankshares invested in 0.02% or 56,253 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation reported 25,651 shares stake. 6,850 are owned by Tower Bridge Advsr. Shell Asset Mgmt Com has 60,623 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability, a Kansas-based fund reported 12,973 shares. 173,655 are owned by Foundry Ltd. Glenmede Trust Na reported 190,723 shares stake. Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.9% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Brown Advisory holds 0% or 8,620 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 4,161 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.