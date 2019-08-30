As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Alethea Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $467,775; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Riverpark Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $4.48 Million as Market Value Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $207.67. About 15.02M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 12,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 29,284 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, down from 42,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 29.35% or $99.04 during the last trading session, reaching $238.41. About 15.31M shares traded or 1864.14% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont stated it has 15 shares. Prudential Inc invested in 120,726 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 84,137 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Churchill Management Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 117 shares. Quantum Capital Management accumulated 697 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Private Com Na holds 1,891 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 105,010 were accumulated by Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 38,300 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 2,463 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 3,597 are owned by Vident Investment Advisory. Hanseatic accumulated 1,502 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 27,312 shares.

