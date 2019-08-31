As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Affinity Investment Advisors Raised Position by $1.10 Million; Blackstone Mtg Tr (Prn) (BXMT) Shareholder Northeast Financial Consultants Boosted Position

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63M, up from 81,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (BXMT) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 99,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 522,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05 million, up from 423,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 721,358 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Apple (AAPL) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bragg Advsr Inc has invested 1.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Michigan-based Bluestein R H & Com has invested 4.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gam Ag has 0.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerville Kurt F holds 3.94% or 104,615 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 4.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 125,713 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo owns 468,986 shares. 290,293 were reported by Cannell Peter B Comm. Heritage Wealth invested in 25,890 shares. Hodges Capital Management stated it has 24,217 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Management Ltd Llc holds 0.45% or 2,686 shares. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.33% or 1,858 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jnba Advisors has 0.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,773 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,600 shares.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jm Smucker (NYSE:SJM) by 22,221 shares to 60,373 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 66,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,861 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc owns 42,073 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc stated it has 281,334 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Morgan Stanley reported 2.06 million shares stake. Macquarie Grp Limited has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 527,675 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 750 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,026 shares. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 52,356 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 11,500 shares. 700 are held by Archford Strategies Ltd Llc. M&T Commercial Bank owns 801,884 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0% or 167 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 556,280 shares.