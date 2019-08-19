As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Advisory Alpha Has Raised by $378.77 Million Its Stake; Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lowered Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $799,052

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 240,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, down from 251,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $96.5. About 1.19 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 1,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,420 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 billion, up from 7,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.16. About 8.46 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31

