As Apple Aapl Us (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Tb Alternative Assets LTD Boosted Position; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $77.29 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (AAPL) by 1542.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,200 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Aapl Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $177.5. About 3.28M shares traded or 3.35% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,372 are owned by Alesco Ltd Liability Corporation. Rothschild Capital Partners Ltd Llc owns 48,663 shares for 5.16% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes & Inc invested in 269,583 shares or 2.27% of the stock. London Of Virginia reported 2.52M shares stake. Thomasville Bancorporation holds 3.75% or 107,049 shares. 14,049 are held by Old Point & Fincl Serv N A. Lord Abbett Lc holds 0.38% or 604,986 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa holds 2.86% or 24,092 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 4,068 shares. Horizon Invs Lc holds 17,729 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 34,688 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Cardinal Capital Mgmt invested in 36,193 shares or 1.96% of the stock. 139,368 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Lockheed Martin Management holds 0.12% or 13,670 shares. Edgewood Limited Company holds 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 139,931 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

