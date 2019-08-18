As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Ws Management Lllp Increased Position; Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 58,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 158,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.12 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers); 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 30/05/2018 – BofA’s Subramanian Doesn’t See Italy as Hit to U.S. Equities (Video); 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,961 shares to 90,108 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle S A Sponsored Adr (NSRGY) by 8,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,657 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 113,753 shares to 537,441 shares, valued at $37.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 76 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,451 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

