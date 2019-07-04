As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Wharton Business Group Lifted Its Stake by $2.21 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Maintained by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 7,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 96,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14M, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc Co has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 50,370 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1,878 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 518,095 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 14,246 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Patten invested in 25,796 shares. Diligent Investors has invested 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings accumulated 10.87 million shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 1,861 shares. Roosevelt Inv accumulated 171,763 shares. Lathrop Management stated it has 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Service Automobile Association invested in 1.91M shares or 0.69% of the stock. Arete Wealth Limited Co stated it has 25,414 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Brown Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2,437 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,118 shares to 42,486 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,044 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 0.96% or 3.23M shares. Wedgewood Pa holds 0.63% or 2,132 shares. Lakeview Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 28,675 shares stake. Rampart Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 112,112 shares. Illinois-based Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Invest Retirement accumulated 17,136 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Fcg Advisors Ltd Co reported 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jcic Asset Incorporated invested 4.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.1% or 15,335 shares. Associated Banc reported 2.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Proshare Ltd Liability Co has 4.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.59M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 44,543 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt holds 48,125 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,420 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74B and $966.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Etf Tr Ii by 26,000 shares to 222,670 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,005 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMA).

