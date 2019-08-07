As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Wade G W & Cut Its Holding by $5.53 Million; Sankaty Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Parsley Energy (PE) as Shares Declined

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 14.79% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 8.55 million shares traded or 86.89% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 29,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 181,230 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.43 million, down from 210,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $196.45. About 16.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 11,032 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 191,070 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 761,960 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha accumulated 18,905 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt invested in 0.14% or 1.34M shares. Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 74,133 shares. Moreover, Stevens Capital Mngmt LP has 0.06% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 66,776 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,238 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). S&Co invested in 346,620 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,700 shares. Pictet Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 84,017 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 37,465 shares. Fil Limited owns 136 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16,063 shares to 237,884 shares, valued at $17.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 255,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).