As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Viking Fund Management Upped by $570,000 Its Holding; Encompass Capital Advisors Decreased Its Enerplus (ERF) Stake by $13.30 Million as Shares Declined

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 21.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 6.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64M, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 855,273 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 232,636 shares to 611,344 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Well Svcs Inc by 80,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) by 61,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,000 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

