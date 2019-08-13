As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Trust Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $447,741; American Assets Investment Management Has Boosted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $382,000

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 50,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $201.52. About 1.48 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – EX-GOLDMAN SACHS PROGRAMMER’S CONVICTION UPHELD BY N.Y. COURT; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries `bitter and negative’ US politics; 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.4% In Apr 28 Wk; 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.7% Position in Agile Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Announces Acquisition of Goldman Sachs’ Threat Intelligence Platform; 22/03/2018 – Goldman alumni set up $1 bln macro fund with focus on commodities; 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over […]; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: NEW PRODUCTS COULD BE RETIREMENT AND REVOLVING CREDIT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Axa holds 0.06% or 73,471 shares in its portfolio. Gladius LP owns 32,595 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,513 are held by Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc. Segment Wealth Limited Com owns 18,661 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 133,115 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi owns 500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cetera Limited invested in 0.02% or 2,341 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0.38% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Citigroup accumulated 0.21% or 1.14 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.23% or 245,212 shares in its portfolio. 3,585 are owned by Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Company. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company invested in 112,509 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Falls as Top International Executive Charged in 1MDB Scandal – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Q2 gets boost from investing & lending unit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Dow Sinks as Trade Jitters, Growth Worries Slam Markets Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Get Triple-Lens Camera – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage holds 1.12% or 20,722 shares in its portfolio. 119,394 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability has 17,324 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Management Inc invested in 2.74% or 2.76 million shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny accumulated 201,360 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 6.96M shares or 3.35% of the stock. Diamond Hill Management Incorporated reported 833,142 shares. Centurylink Mgmt reported 41,989 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J invested in 3.71% or 50,137 shares. Korea reported 3.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Leisure reported 3.02% stake. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Excalibur Management invested in 3.79% or 21,149 shares. Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 6.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornercap Counsel owns 7,929 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.