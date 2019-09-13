As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Stillwater Investment Management Has Cut by $477,528 Its Stake; Chesley Taft & Associates Raised Its Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding by $9.94 Million as Share Value Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 38.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 71,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 256,276 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.79 million, up from 184,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $137.64. About 1.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 2,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 46,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.89. About 14.57M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 160,563 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 1.04% or 350,995 shares. Harbour Ltd Liability Co reported 17,263 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 3,766 shares. Nbt State Bank N A Ny accumulated 77,233 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement holds 5,535 shares. Drw Ltd Liability invested in 0.39% or 36,371 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cwm Ltd Liability Com stated it has 120,935 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 106,054 shares. Sadoff Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 21,568 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 4.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 102,295 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Stillwater Investment Management Llc, which manages about $267.34 million and $238.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 70,303 shares to 76,920 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Apple (AAPL) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Is No Longer An iPhone Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reclaimed its status as a trillion-dollar company – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,368 shares to 11,252 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,354 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).